Drink spike warning to UCC students ahead of Rag week

Ahead of Rag week, University College Cork and its students' union have urged students to be careful amid a recent surge in the number of reported drink spiking incidents.

According to the most recent figures from An Garda Síochána, 73 crime incidents were reported that referred to needle or drink spiking between October 1, 2021, and February 14, 2022.

Of those incidents, 19 were reported between January 1 and February 14 alone.

Maeve Richardson, communications and engagement officer for University College Cork Students’ Union (UCCSU), said it recently received reports of five incidents involving drink spiking within the course of seven days.

UCCSU is recording any reports of spiking from students since bars and restaurants reopened.

“There’s kind of a trickle of them [reports] coming in, not every single week but certain weeks there is an increase,” she said.

“We’ve noticed with restrictions lifting and the return to nightlife, there has been an increase.”

'Quite horrific'

Some of the recent cases were “quite horrific”, she said.

“People were passed out, they were vomiting, they were nauseous. It was also the seriousness of the symptoms that struck us.”

UCCSU welfare officer Caoimhe Walsh said, as of last Wednesday, they had received 12 reports of drink spiking from students since hospitality reopened.

For the upcoming Rag week which begins on Monday, the students' union is looking at preventive measures such as drink covers and information to educate people on the signs to look out for if they may have been spiked.

“Students are taking all of these preventative measures already, really," said Ms Richardson. "You have students telling you, ‘I buy bottles instead of pint glasses because I want to be able to cover up my drink better'.

"People are already taking these preventative measures, but the horrible behaviour is still continuing, regardless.”

Ms Richardson said a friend recently visited from abroad and had heard about spiking in Ireland.

“She was terrified to go out here,” she said.

It’s become so normalised, hearing of people being spiked and then when someone visits you from abroad and tells you that they are aware of this issue in Ireland, it kind of really brings it home.”

She urged people to report incidents to gardaí.

Students are supporting three charities this year for Rag week: Cork Missing Person Search and Rescue, Cork Sexual Violence Centre, and Age Action.

University College Cork said it “unequivocally condemns drink spiking” and supports its students' union in raising awareness of this issue.

“Any student found to have engaged in this activity will be subject to the university disciplinary process,” it said.

"UCC encourages its students to socialise in a safe manner and to show respect for each other and the wider community.

“Students should follow HSE advice on drink spiking, such as not accepting poured drinks from strangers, not leaving drinks unattended, and watching out for friends in your group."