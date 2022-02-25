Gardaí and family concerned for missing Dundalk man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old man from Co Louth.
Oisín Quinn McDonagh was last seen at Dundalk Clarke Railway Station on Saturday, February 19.
He is described as being 6 foot tall with a broad build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Oisín was wearing navy trousers, a navy zipped top and black Nike runners.
It is understood that Oisín travelled to Belfast on February 19 but his whereabouts are not known at this time.
Gardaí and Oisín's family are concerned for his welfare.
Any person who has any information in relation to Oisín’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.