'They are terrified' - Russians join Ukrainians in protest outside Russian Embassy

Protestors outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin today.

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 10:54
Sean Murray

Ukrainians have gathered outside the Russian Embassy to protest at the "full-scale" invasion launched overnight.

A number of Russian nationals were among the protestors saying they were there to show solidarity with their Ukrainian counterparts. There were also a number of Irish protestors.

Bearing placards saying “stand with Ukraine” and “Putin out of Ukraine”, they gathered outside the Russian embassy near Milltown just after 9am. Mariia Bocheva, from Crimea, said she has been living in Ireland for the last two years and spoke of her parents and brother who still live there.

“17 cities across the country were bombed by Russia,” she said. “I talked to my parents who still live in Crimea and my brother who lives in Dnipro.

They are terrified. They can’t believe it’s happening. They didn’t believe it could happen until the very last moment. This shouldn’t be happening.

 She said Russia’s actions are a threat and tragedy for Ukraine but also all of Europe.

“If Russia takes over, who will be next?” she asked. “I love Ireland and the people are very nice but now I feel extremely guilty I’m not there.” 

She said Ireland and other countries need to offer what help they can. “It’s not just time to speak up, it’s time for action,” she said.

Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins

Attendees spoke of Russia’s invasion of Crimea eight years ago and said Ukrainians have been suffering since then. They said that Russia’s latest actions are little surprise given its actions in 2014.

Marina Leganowska said, however, they didn’t know they would be waking up to news of explosions across the country.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be here in Ireland and get the support of Irish people,” she said. “We want to look in their eyes and ask ‘why?’.” 

She called for more sanctions and supply of arms to Ukraine’s military to help them to “fight back”. When asked if her friends and family are safe, she said there is no notion of safety at the moment.

Ms Leganowska described queues for supermarkets, atms and petrol stations.

“There is panic right now,” she said. “This is one of the main goals [Russia] is trying to create.” 

Oleksandra said she wanted Europe to do something to stop war in her country.

“They are calm because there is no choice,” she said of her family. “Of course they are scared. They don’t understand what they did wrong. This is happening the last eight years.”

