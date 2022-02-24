'We condemn this barbaric attack': World reacts to Russian invasion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said her thoughts are with the people of Ukraine "in these dark hours" and that Russia will be held accountable for its actions.

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine," she wrote.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable," she added.

Ms von der Leyen urged Russia to "withdraw its military and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity".

The EU leaders will discuss and swiftly adopt further restrictive measures against Russia, she said.

"The EU stands with Ukraine."

"We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments used to justify it," she added.

Later today we will present a package of massive, targeted sanctions.

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Russia "will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression".

"I utterly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine. Our first thoughts are with them," Mr Martin said.

We will work with our EU partners and at the UN to hold President Putin and his regime accountable.

"We stand with Ukraine," he added.

In a tweet morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said "we utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe".

He said that at the emergency UN Security Council meeting Ireland condemned the decision of Russia to launch a military operation and called on UNSC members to “assume their responsibility and to speak out in the strongest possible terms about this act of aggression.”

"Our Diplomatic team in Kiev has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety," he added.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks. Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggression "and will win".

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win.

The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, called on Vladimir Putin to "stop this war immediately".

Mr Michel said he had spoken with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Belgian condemned Russian's "unjustified large scale military aggression" as well as expressing his solidarity with Ukraine.

"Today both the European Council and G7 leaders will meet to agree on further steps against Russia's illegal acts and in support of Ukraine," he tweeted.

"I call on President Putin to stop this war immediately."

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's actions were a "grave breach of international law" and that allies would meet to address the "renewed aggression".

"I strongly condemn #Russia's reckless attack on #Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives," he wrote on Twitter.

"This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. "#NATO Allies will meet to address Russia's renewed aggression."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called Russia's decision to commence a military operation in eastern Ukraine an "unprovoked and unjustified attack".

He said in a statement: "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.

"The world will hold Russia accountable."

Mr Biden said he will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from his national security team.

"I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

"We will also coordinate with our Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine."

-additional reporting from PA