NMH staff and management write to Taoiseach to rebut 'misinformation campaign'

The campaign against relocating the National Maternity Hospital, while “well-intentioned”, is based on “misinformation” and “manifestly false” concerns, states a letter sent to the health minister and Taoiseach by senior staff at the hospital.

The letter, sent on Tuesday, describes the campaign against the move to St Vincent’s Healthcare campus as “a negative narrative that may be well intentioned but is not based on the facts”.

Signed by 52 clinicians, it states: “We are extremely concerned that a combination of misinformation and misunderstanding is disturbing both our staff and patients, present and future, and jeopardising the impetus to progress the long overdue relocation of the hospital.”

Among the signatories are Professor Shane Higgins, current master at NMH and three former masters including Dr Rhona Mahony.

The doctors warn the “existing cramped facility at Holles Street” is almost 100 years old and is no longer fit for purpose.

"Concerns being raised that the new maternity hospital will be curtailed by any religious ethos are misleading and ill-informed,” they wrote.

We want to reassure you, and more importantly the women of Ireland, that the NMH currently has no constraints on the procedures it offers patients, and that this will continue when the hospital moves.

About 40% of the current NMH consultants already work across both hospitals, states the letter, and at the new maternity hospital “all obstetric, neonatal, and gynaecological care permissible within Irish law will be available, including abortion, tubal ligation, gender affirming surgery, and assisted reproduction”.

The letter continues: “As you well know, the HSE licence for the new hospital will include unbreakable legal stipulations requiring the provision of all the forms of treatment outlined above.”

They describe as “manifestly false” claims that only under full State ownership can “religious influence” be avoided.

St Vincent’s used to be managed by the Sisters of Charity, which has removed itself from the board although a final transfer of shares to a new independent charity remains pending.

It refers to the ownership debate as a “red herring”, saying lease terms can ensure any owner has no hand in how the hospital runs.

Former Master of the NMH, Dr Rhona Mahony, also signed the letter from dozens of clinicians at the National Maternity Hospital. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

The doctors urged the Cabinet to speed up the transfer of the Sisters of Charity’s shares in St Vincent’s. “It is now imperative that you approve the relocation despite the pressures that there are from those pushing a negative narrative that may be well intentioned but is not based on the facts,” the letter urges.

It concludes: “As International Women's Day approaches on the 8th March, we appeal to all involved to keep their eye on the prize of a world leading safe maternity hospital for the women and infants of Ireland.”

“As clinicians at the coalface of providing services to women and infants we are acutely aware of the tragedy it would be if the move to Elm Park does not proceed,” the letter states.

It refers to the age of the current building where women continue receive treatment, saying these women are “grossly ill-served".

The letter acknowledges the complexity of the planned move, and urges Mr Donnelly to take action to ensure its completion.

“We are aware that the Government requires the collaboration of a wide range of stakeholders in order for the project to proceed. It is important, therefore, that the transfer of the shares in St Vincent's to the independent holding entity is speedily finalised, so that it in turn can agree lease arrangements with the State,” the letter states

We hope that you will continue to push for this process to be completed so that the required final Cabinet decision can be made.

The letter was copied to five other people including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the HSE CEO Paul Reid.