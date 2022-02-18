Varadkar warns that 'the pandemic isn't over' despite Nphet disbandment plans

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), will not be immediately disbanded, and he warned despite the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions “the pandemic isn't over”.

The Nphet advisory group, led by chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, has recommended that it be stood down, and that the requirement to wear masks should end, apart from in healthcare settings.

Mr Varadkar said the Government “will make a decision on the Nphet advice no later than Tuesday”, and he said, “Nphet isn't being stood down just yet, it will fade away, but it’s also a body that can be reconstituted”.

The Tánaiste said he “didn't always agree” with Nphet’s advice on the pandemic, but he thanked it for "providing us with very good advice and guidance over the past two years”.

It’s important to say the pandemic isn’t over, and the (virus’s) positivity rate is still very high; I’m hearing of people I know everyday who are still testing positive with Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said PCR testing will be available predominantly for “senior citizens and medically vulnerable people”.

However, he said despite most of the population building up “a very high level of immunity, the one thing we can’t rule out, unfortunately, is the possibility of a return of the virus in a new form”.

“There will be new variants, but there is always the risk of a new variant that has significant vaccine escape; immunity from the vaccines and infection will wane; and of course there will be another winter.

“So, we have to be on guard, and we have to be ready for a future spike or a future sting in the tail, and we are going to make preparations for exactly that.”

The Fine Gael leader also predicted it will become the norm for people to opt to wear face masks in specific situations, such as during winter months, in crowded areas, on public transport, which he said is the case in Asian countries.

Mr Varadkar was speaking to reporters in Tipperary, at the launch of a Mid West Regional Enterprise Plan, but he admitted such plans which are aimed at stimulating economic activity outside of Dublin are in jeopardy because of a lack of supply of rural housing.

“I think the housing crisis is one of the biggest problems facing the country and facing the government and there is absolutely no doubt the high rents and high house prices and lack of supply is a barrier to potential future economic growth,” said Mr Varadakar.

If we bring people with skills into the country we need somewhere for them to live. We don't have enough supply.

Mr Varadkar said over 20,000 new homes were built in Ireland last year, 30,000 began construction and nearly 40,000 went through planning permission.

The Tánaiste was informed at the briefing that although Tipperary County Council was ahead of its target for delivering housing, there were only 15 properties available to rent in the premier county this morning.

He agreed “it’s very evident that we need to see more homes being built not just in and around our cities but in towns like Nenagh, Thurles, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir”.