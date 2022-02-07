'We needed to do something': Friends take on February challenge for Women's Aid

In light of recent events, four young men are taking on a month-long challenge to raise money for domestic violence services in Ireland and to do what they can to help stop violence against women.

Twin brothers Cian and Conor Murphy (21) and friends Derek Dunne (19) and Neville Godfrey (19) from Dún Laoghaire have committed to taking to the sea every day this month. With a total of 406 minutes in the water over 28 days, the lads have one goal in mind.

After the killing of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly last month, the friend group said they were feeling helpless and wanted to do what they can to “ignite some sort of change”.

“We kind of felt like as four young lads, we needed to do something to kind of speak up,” said Conor Murphy.

There was very much a sense of helplessness last month and it felt like there was nothing we could do.

"So we decided that we would come together, and we would do it [the challenge] for Women’s Aid this year and just try and raise as much money for Women’s Aid and as much awareness as possible.”

The friends first took on the Freezebruary challenge last year and donated to Croí, the heart and stroke charity, in honour of Neville’s mother who passed away following a stroke.

This year, with ample support from their local community, they are taking the plunge to raise awareness about violence against women and to do what they can to help.

The challenge sees ’the Freezebruary boys’ take to the water every day for the month of February, starting off with one minute in the water on the first of the month, before working their time up to finish off the challenge with a total of 28 minutes in the waves on the 28 February.

So far, they have been successful in getting the attention of passersby who stop up to learn more about the cause.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on their seventh day of this year’s Freezebruary challenge, Conor Murphy said they have seen incredible support from people who both to join in and cheer them on as they take the plunge each evening.

“The support we get is incredible. We get a few people down swimming with us and a few people that aren’t swimming and are just standing there supporting us. We always have a crowd, so it is great.”

Last year, the friend group raised a whopping €19,000 for the charity, Croí and this year, they are hoping to collect as much as possible for Women’s Aid while also raising awareness for the cause.

Donations can be made through the iDonate page or you can track their progress by following Freezebruary boys on Instagram.