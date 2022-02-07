75 reports of sexual harassment in colleges and universities made in five years

Ten students and staff members have been fined, suspended or expelled from colleges following sexual harassment allegations over five years.

There have been 75 reports made to Irish colleges and universities between 2015 and 2020, according to Freedom of Information figures.

Higher education institutions have been accused of not doing enough to tackle sexual harassment on campus.

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says many cases have been going unreported.

Some students may feel it is better to just move on while others have questioned what the consequences would be for them if they reported an incident of sexual harassment, she said.

"We heard about the students and the staff who were subjected to sexual harassment and abuse but until recently there was very little institutional attention on how poor the systems were for dealing with it," said Ms Blackwell.

Maeve, a student in Cork, says harassment is a common experience for a lot of people who go to college.

While the individual incidents may be considered small, Maeve says it is indicative of the culture found in colleges around the country.

"I suppose, incidents where it seems at the time that maybe it's quite small - maybe it's just a catcall or inappropriate grabbing on a night out.

"But I do think over the years, you come to realise that all of these small acts don't exist in a vacuum. They do contribute to a culture where people think that this is ok."