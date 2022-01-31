Bernadette Connolly: Gardaí make fresh TV appeal for information on missing Dubliner

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for information about the whereabouts of Dublin mother Bernadette Connolly.

In an appeal on this month’s Crimecallprogramme on RTÉ television tonight, Sergeant Fintan Corcoran said the disappearance is very difficult for Ms Connolly’s family.

She was last seen on Friday, January 27, when travelling to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate by taxi. CCTV footage is available of the 45-year-old as the taxi drove off.

Sgt Corcoran said gardaí want to establish her whereabouts.

He said after she got out of the taxi at the Shoreline Hotel, she was seen walking towards the beach area.

He continued: “There would have been a lot of people on the beach though it was a cold and wet day.” He said Ms Connolly may have been carrying a pink towel.

Description of Bernadette Connolly The missing woman, Bernadette Connolly, is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, hazel eyes, and long black hair. Bernadette Connolly was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, and black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble when she went missing last Friday. Picture: An Garda Síochána/PA When she went missing, she was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, and black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble. Her black bubble jacket and black handbag have been recovered.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts, to speak in person with gardaí today or alternatively contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.