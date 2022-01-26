Ukraine ambassador calls on Ireland and EU to sanction Russia before possible invasion

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko has called on Ireland and the EU to immediately impose sanctions on Russia and not to wait for an invasion.

Ms Gerasko told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that her country was expecting a full-scale invasion by Russia as they were moving more troops and equipment close to the Ukrainian border.

The ambassador rejected claims by the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov that talk of an invasion was “western propaganda”.

Russia spread misinformation and launched cyberattacks and tried to undermine the situation in Ukraine and Europe, she said.

“The Kremlin is very resourceful.”

Russia was ready to attack Ukraine and was attempting to blackmail Ukraine and the rest of Europe and NATO. The planned Russian naval exercises off the coast of Ireland also demonstrated this, added Ms Gerasko.

It was the sovereign right of Ukraine to join any alliance they wished.

“It is our sovereign right to determine our future.”

Ambassador of Ukraine, H.E. Ms Larysa Gerasko

Russia always brought threats to the region and had previously invaded Ukraine in 2013, she said.

The support of “our partners” was important “at this critical moment”.

The threat of invasion by Russia underlined that there was no security in Europe if there was no security in Ukraine, said Ms Gerasko.

The ambassador expressed her gratitude to Ireland for its “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and Ukraine’s integrity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has described the Russian-Ukraine crisis as “enormously serious” as he called for a de-escalation of tensions.

He said the tension between Russia and Ukraine and the threat of invasion of Ukraine is something that the EU, the US and UK are all taken incredibly seriously.

He said the threat of a land war in Europe was something not seen for many decades.

“It could result in an enormous loss of life, and of course, extraordinary disruption right across the continent of Europe," he said.

"And that is why Ireland has consistently been talking about the need to defuse tension to focus on diplomacy and political dialogue, as opposed to military buildup, and we will continue to be that voice."