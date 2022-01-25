Simon Coveney calls for de-escalation of 'enormously serious' Russia-Ukraine crisis

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has described the Russian-Ukraine crisis as “enormously serious” as he called for a de-escalation of tensions.

He said the tension between Russia and Ukraine and the threat of invasion of Ukraine is something that the EU, the US and UK are all taken incredibly seriously.

He said the threat of a land war in Europe was something not seen for many decades.

“It could result in an enormous loss of life, and of course, extraordinary disruption right across the continent of Europe," he said.

"And that is why Ireland has consistently been talking about the need to defuse tension to focus on diplomacy and political dialogue, as opposed to military buildup, and we will continue to be that voice."

Mr Coveney also said the EU is absolutely unified in terms of the deterrent that it needs to put in place to ensure that Russia thinks very deeply before they would invade Ukraine.

“Because should they do that, I think the response from a sanctions perspective coming from the European Union would be very, very comprehensive going way beyond anything we've done in recent times,” he said.

He accepted that if Russia reciprocated with its own sanctions, it could have serious implications for energy prices for citizens.

“That's true. And there's no solution here without cost for everybody. But we do have to prepare for that eventuality, because many experts say that it may happen.

This is probably the most serious issue political issue facing the European Union, certainly since I've become Minister for Foreign Affairs over the last five years.

He said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, that he hopes diplomacy will prevail here.

However, he warned that given the scale of the Russian buildup on the Ukrainian border, many people are extremely worried about the situation.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Ireland was now advising against all non-essential travel to Ukraine, and called for a "diplomatic solution" to the current crisis.

"We want to see it de-escalated. We don't believe it necessitates the amassing of so many hundreds of thousands of troops, it doesn't necessitate a war or an invasion, or the violation of Ukrainian territory, integrity, and that is clear."

The Taoiseach added that the world would breathe a "collective sigh of relief" if the situation is de-escalated.

"The world is trying to come through Covid-19 and all its implications, and now to go through another crisis, which could occur as a result of an invasion.