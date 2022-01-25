Women and mature Defence Forces members have best fitness test pass rates 

Women and more mature members have higher pass rates in the Defence Forces annual fitness test, according to figures released to the Irish Examiner.

But while brigadier generals, colonels, lieutenant colonels, battalion quartermaster sergeants, sergeant majors and new recruits had 100% pass rates, lieutenants were among those with the worst pass rates.

Of the 210 lieutenants who took the test last year, 193 passed, giving them a pass rate of 91.90%.

The only ranks worse at passing the fitness test were apprentices, who had a 66.67% pass rate, and various classes of private, who had a rate of between 87% and 90.7%.

And overall, the fittest arm of the Defence Forces is the army, with the Air Corps having the lowest pass rate – even lower than the reserves.

According to the latest figures for the annual test, a total of 5,097 of the 5,431 members of the Defence Forces who took the annual fitness test last year passed.

The number of fitness tests is way down on previous years, with 7,594 conducted in 2019, compared to 5,431 conducted last year.

Of the 5,111 men who did the test, 4,795 passed, giving a pass rate of 93.8%.

However, of the 320 women who carried out the test, 302 passed – giving them a slightly higher pass rate of 94.3%.

Of the four age categories, 18-30, 31-40, 41-50 and 50-plus, it was the soldiers aged older than 50 who had the highest pass rate.

While those aged 18-30 had a 90.06% pass rate among the 2,544 who took the test, 310 of the 311 members aged 50 and over passed.

Those members in the 41-50 age bracket also fared well, with 649 of the 662 who took the test passing, giving a 98% pass rate.

The stats show two brigadier generals took the test, as did nine colonels.

The army had a 95.5% pass rate, followed by the naval service – with a pass rate of 88.6% – and then the reserves, with a pass rate of 86.5%.

The Air Corps pass rate was the poorest, with 85.3%.