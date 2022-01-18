'Voyeuristic' sharing of information online could prejudice a fair trial

The online sharing of information during a criminal investigation risks preventing an accused person from getting a fair trial and could put the family of a “person of interest” at risk.

That is according to former Garda chief superintendent John O’Brien, who was speaking after gardaí issued a warning in recent days to people not to share information on social media relating to the investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy.

While people should be able to express their horror at events such as Ms Murphy's killing, John O’Brien said: “The key thing is that any information that is shared should not be information that would potentially prejudice the nature of a fair trial.

"You absolutely must keep that sacrosanct. That particularly relates to a jury trial as a jury must have as open a mind as is humanly possible.”

He added: “Part of the Garda role is to eliminate people of interest and it is important to ensure that they [persons of interest] are protected from harassment if they are released without charge.”

He continued: “There is a desire by people to be voyeuristic simply because they can. And a person of interest also has a family who are innocent of any potential involvement so they have rights too.

"It is the voyeuristic or extravagant exchange of information which prejudices things like a fair trial or the health and safety of an individual who was a person of interest and that person’s family who have absolutely no connection to the crime.”

Sources said there is concern about material being spread online, and in private messaging apps, regarding the identities of persons of interest in high-profile investigations because of the fear that extremists could target them, their relatives, or their property.