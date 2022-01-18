Breaking: Man arrested in Ashling Murphy murder probe

Breaking: Man arrested in Ashling Murphy murder probe

A man has been arrested today for questioning in connection with the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy. 

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 14:35
Cormac O’Keeffe

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The arrest took place as the man was discharged from hospital, where he had been treated for significant and suspicious injuries.

He is now in garda custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is being questioned on suspicion of the murder of the 23-year-old teacher.

He can be held for up to 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

“The male is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.” 

Ms Murphy was murdered as she went for a jog along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

Gardaí have been monitoring the suspect’s status at a Dublin hospital after he presented himself last Thursday with multiple wounds.

It is understood gardaí would have preferred to carry out the arrest on another day and not to do so on the day of Ms Murphy’s funeral.

But given his injuries had been treated and had been deemed fit to be discharged, gardaí felt they had no option but to arrest him.

Garda sources said they have a “huge amount” of evidence to put to the man, who is aged in his 30s and has a partner and a number of children.

The evidence includes DNA evidence, fingerprint evidence, CCTV images, eye witness accounts and other technical evidence.

Sources said they will need the time allowed under the act, unless anything the suspect says changes that.

Gardaí said they’ve had a “strong response” from the public to the various appeals for information they've sent out.

This includes a good response to the appeal on Monday for information about sightings of a man dressed in a black tracksuit.

Examinations will take place to determine the nature of the wounds suffered by the suspect and what could have caused them.

It is understood gardaí have already secured samples of his DNA from the hospital, on foot of a court warrant. 

They are also thought to have possession of clothing and medical material linked to him.

At the moment, gardaí have nothing to suggest any connection between the man and Ms Murphy.

Gardaí are liaising with foreign police forces in a bid to gather any records in relation to the man.

It is the second arrest in the investigation, but the first man has been eliminated from garda inquiries and is not a suspect.

Read More

'Fly in the sky our shining light': Funeral of Ashling Murphy takes place

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Donnelly: Covid restrictions could be lifted as early as this weekend
Employee burnout report Almost 90% of employees would like to stay working remotely after Covid restrictions end
Housing stock Numbers seeking one- and two-bed council houses in Co Cork now outstrips demand for larger homes
Breaking: Man arrested in Ashling Murphy murder probe

Asteroid bigger than Carrauntoohil to soar past Earth tonight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices