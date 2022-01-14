Covid-19 latest: 17,065 further cases confirmed

A lab technician holds a Healgen Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test at RocDoc's testing facility in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 15:20
Rebecca Laffan

A further 17,065 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours in Ireland. 

As of 8am today, 1,023 patients are hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 83 are in ICU - a drop from 92 yesterday.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have seen exceptional levels of uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland. 

"To date, 59% of the adult population here have availed of a booster dose, compared with just 32% across Europe.

“The primary purpose of vaccination has always been to prevent serious illness and death – Covid-19 vaccines continue to prove remarkably effective in this regard and have provided significant protection to the most vulnerable and to our health system in recent weeks, with the booster dose restoring protection against severe disease to 90%," he continued.

He said that "just 20% of people in intensive care have been boosted".

“In addition, we know that those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted.

“It is important that those who have not yet availed of a booster vaccine now do so; appointments are available through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

“Finally, it is also very important that those who have not yet availed of any vaccine, for whatever reason, come forward for it as soon as possible. Without vaccination, they remain susceptible to the severest effects of Covid-19. 

"Your GP, pharmacist, obstetrician or midwife will be very happy to discuss any concerns or questions you may have about vaccination. Further information on vaccines can be found at HSE.ie.”

