HSE chief 'cautiously hopeful' that Omicron wave has peaked in Ireland

The head of the HSE says there are "positive indications" Ireland has reached the peak of the Omicron wave.

Paul Reid says he is “cautiously hopeful” that the number of Covid hospitalisations is levelling out.

Mr Reid says the rise in Covid hospitalisations has steadied and there has been a reduction in GP referrals for testing.

The latest figures show 1,011 people are in hospital with the virus and 92 are in ICU, while yesterday saw a further 18,904 cases reported.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said that ICU numbers were also holding, but that it would be next week before it could be determined that figures were lowering.

In recent days the number of people being referred by GPs for PCR tests had gone down, he said.

However, he warned of the “lag effect” which had yet to be felt.

There was still a high positivity rate of 50%, he added.

In the past week, 305,000 PCRT tests had been administered and 350,000 antigen tests dispersed with antigen tests now playing “a core part” of the HSE’s strategy.

Hospitals were “managing” through “this difficult time”, but there was a “strain” on non-Covid services he acknowledged.

Paul Reid says he is “cautiously hopeful” that the number of Covid hospitalisations is levelling out.

Meanwhile, People who test positive on an antigen test can upload their results to the HSE website from today.

Details of their close contacts can also be provided via the portal.

However, anyone looking to get a recovery cert will need a PCR or professional antigen test.

New close contact rules also mean anyone with a booster and no symptoms no longer needs to isolate, while the isolation timeframe for a vaccinated person who contracts Covid has been cut to seven days.

Dublin City University's Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, says the antigen testing changes are welcome.

"Antigen testing is part of the solution to managing Coronavirus in any society," he said.

"The ability to record positive antigen tests will start to give us a better idea of how many cases of Coronavirus are in the country because we've lost sight of that at the moment because the testing system is overwhelmed."