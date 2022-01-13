Housing minister questions content of Social Justice Ireland's housing report

The housing minister has said that a report which showed that one fifth (19%) of the population is living below the poverty line when housing costs are factored in is "incorrect".

Writing in an op-ed for the Irish Examiner, Darragh O'Brien said that the Social Justice Ireland report was "an important insight into the impact of housing costs on the poverty rate in Ireland across a range of demographics". However, he said the contention that the Government's housing plans are based largely on housing assistance payments is wrong.

"The Housing and Poverty 2022 report references the commitment in Housing For All for 90,000 new social homes, but indicates that half of these will be delivered through the private sector under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme and Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS)," he wrote.

This is incorrect, the focus of the plan is on putting bricks and mortar in the ground. The 90,000 social homes committed to under Housing For All are new build homes."

Mr O'Brien adds that he "firmly believes" that his Housing For All plan "will tackle the heart of the problem, and there is clear momentum behind it".

"In the year to September 2021, 30,519 residential units were commenced, up 40% year-on-year, when compared to the same time last year," he wrote.

"The future is looking brighter, and I believe 2022 will be a year of delivery."

Mr O'Brien wrote that the SJI report "suggests a number of recommendations across a number of housing policy areas, many of which I am glad to say we are already advancing through Housing For All, our new plan for housing in Ireland".

However, SJI's Colette Bennett said that these proposals have not been worked on.

With the exception of the establishment of the Commission on Housing, which met for the first time this week, there has been no movement by Government to introduce any of our proposals," she said.

"However, we are happy that the minister is interested in doing so, and look forward to discussing this in greater detail.

"There is no evidence to support how the delivery of almost half of the 90,000 social homes, committed to be delivered by 2030, will be achieved. Housing For All commits to delivering an average of 9,500 new-build social homes per year to 2026, a total of 47,500 homes. Funding for the strategy is also limited to five years.

"This begs the question of how the remaining 42,500 social homes will be financed and delivered for the remaining term of the strategy without recourse to the private sector.

"Crucially, the target of 90,000 social homes is grossly inadequate to meet actual need."