Health expert raises concern over 'blanket' easing of close contact requirements

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 08:04
Vivienne Clarke

Professor of Immunology at Dublin City University (DCU) DR Christine Loscher has expressed concern about a "blanket" easing of close contact requirements.

Under new advice to the Government from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, close contacts who are fully boosted and have no symptoms will no longer have to restrict their movements.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will be bringing that advice to a Cabinet meeting today. Close contacts who do not have the booster vaccine will have to restrict their movement for seven days and all positive cases will need to isolate for seven days.

Prof Loscher told Newstalk Breakfast that her understanding of the ECDC recommendations about close contact rules was in relation to the workplace and was an effort to address staff shortages and protect the healthcare system.

“I’m surprised there is a blanket change. It’s a little bit all or nothing.” 

Prof Loscher said she understood the need to change the rules with regard to the workplace especially for essential services, but she said she was concerned because the Omicron variant was much more transmissible and she would not like to see the change have an impact on case numbers.

Antigen tests would be crucial “if this is the way to go,” she said, adding that a test would need to be done every day.

There was not yet information on how many close contacts had turned into cases, what percentage and in what settings. That was important, she said.

Every single public health decision to date had been made on the basis of scientific evidence, she said.

“That does not seem to have happened here.”

Rule changes for Covid close contacts as true case numbers closer to '60k-70k a day'

