Harris apologises to man wrongly convicted of killing woman 50 years ago

Harris apologises to man wrongly convicted of killing woman 50 years ago

Martin Conmey served three years in prison following his conviction for manslaughter in 1972, but that was quashed in 2010. File  picture: CourtPix

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 16:07
Cate McCurry

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised to a man wrongly convicted of the manslaughter of a 19-year-old woman in Co Meath in 1971.

Gardaí confirmed that Mr Harris has sent a written apology to Martin Conmey, who was one of three men wrongly accused of killing Una Lynskey.

The teenager disappeared near Ratoath 50 years ago.

Mr Conmey served three years in prison following his conviction for manslaughter in 1972, but that was quashed in 2010.

The Court of Appeal later ruled in 2014 that Mr Conmey's conviction was a miscarriage of justice.

The three local men claimed they were subjected to brutal interrogation by some members of An Garda Síochána.

The investigators have long denied these claims.

Mr Harris' apology comes ahead of an RTÉ documentary about the men's wrongful convictions and the Garda probe of Ms Lynskey's death.

Mr Harris has also ordered that the Serious Crime Review Team conduct a review of the relevant investigation regarding the suspected murder of Ms Lynskey in October 1971.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said: "The outcome of the review will determine whether further action is required from An Garda Síochána.

"In general, in circumstances where a review of an investigation has taken place and this reveals it is appropriate, then an apology to an individual or individuals will be made.

"In relation to Mr Conmey, at the recommendation of the commissioner of the time and with the agreement of the Minister for Justice of the time, Mr Conmey received a State apology in 2016."

The spokesman added that Mr Harris had provided Mr Conmey with a written apology from An Garda Síochána in relation to his miscarriage of justice.

The RTÉ documentary, Crimes And Confessions, is a three-part series that examines three miscarriages of justice from the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Conmey, Dick Donnelly and Martin Kerrigan said they signed forced confessions to the abduction and murder of Ms Lynskey.

Mr Kerrigan was later abducted and killed by Ms Lynskey's two brothers and cousin.

All three men were convicted of his manslaughter.

Mr Donnelly had his manslaughter conviction overturned on appeal in 1973.

Read More

Mandatory vaccines could face constitutional challenge, says legal expert

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jan 3, 2022 Mandatory vaccines could face constitutional challenge, says legal expert
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 26, 2021 Call for exams rethink amid Covid disruption
Covid-19 vaccine Mandatory vaccination could be ‘necessary for the overall good’ NIAC chair says
GardaiPerson: Drew HarrisPerson: Martin Conmey
<p>An independent review into a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) facility, covering a three-year period, and all 1,500 patients who attended the facility, will be published by the HSE.</p>

HSE apologises to children affected by over-prescription of medication in Kerry facility

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices