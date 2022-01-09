Man, 40s, dies following shooting at house in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Picture: Sean Murray

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 08:43
Steve Neville

Gardaí are investigating after a man died in a shooting incident in Dublin this morning.

The incident occurred at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot.

Gardaí said that a man, aged in his late 40s, was discovered having received a number of gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene where his body remains.

Gardaí said that the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and that the scene is currently preserved.

A technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

