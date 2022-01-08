Children aged five to 11 can now be registered for Covid vaccine

All children aged five to 11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

Parents can register their children through the HSE's online portal. Five to 11-year-olds will be given a child's dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Health officials have encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

The Chief Medical Officer stated: "While we know that most children in the 5 to 11 age group will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill.”

Dr Tony Holohan said that vaccines are doing “an excellent job” in preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated.

“Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I encourage all parents and guardians to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that vaccines offer an extra level of protection for everyone.

“As a parent of children in this age group myself, I know that children have many questions about Covid-19 and about this vaccine, and it is important to ensure they can access the information material the HSE have made available,” Mr Donnelly said.

Mr Donnelly highlighted how record case numbers have been recorded since Christmas.

Record high daily case totals have been seen twice since the start of the year, with 23,817 cases confirmed on Thursday. Last night, 21,926 cases were confirmed.

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Council said that they “considered the potential risks and benefits of vaccination, including the direct and indirect effects on health and wellbeing in this age group”.

She stated: “The potential benefits of vaccination are most obvious for children with underlying conditions, and, as such, the NIAC have recommended that this group be prioritised for vaccination.” She added that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks.

“When the available evidence relating to the risk Covid-19 can pose to some children, as well as the significant negative impact on the lives of all of them, particularly the educational and social lives of our children, are considered, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks.”