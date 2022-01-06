Appeal to men affected by suicide to take part in first-ever bereavement survey

The National Suicide Research Foundation, which launched the country's first-ever national survey into suicide bereavement, has appealed to men affected by the issue to make contact after it emerged just one-in-five respondents so far is male.

NSRF began the survey last October, in collaboration with HUGG (Healing Untold Grief Groups).

More than 1,500 people have participated to date but researchers are concerned about the smaller number of men (20%) among that number, particularly as between 75% and 82% of those who die by suicide each year are male.

According to the NSRF: "We especially want to learn about men's experiences with suicide bereavement so that we can inform and enhance suicide bereavement support for males, as we know they are less likely to seek help for their mental health.

"We want to ensure we represent the experiences of men impacted by the suicide of someone they know. This could be a friend, family member, partner, neighbour, patient, student, co-worker, or client that has died by suicide."

Approximately 500 suicides are recorded in Ireland annually and it is estimated that six family members and up to 135 individuals may be affected by every suicide death. That means an estimated 60,000 or more people could be impacted by suicide in this country each year.

The survey aims to improve the support available to people bereaved by suicide and to enhance the general public’s awareness of the impact of suicide and reduce stigma.

At the time of the launch last October, Dr Eve Griffin, research fellow, said: "The voices of those with lived experience of suicide bereavement are all too often missing from research, and their stories are vital in improving how we understand and respond with appropriate supports and services.

"The impacts of suicide can be wide-reaching, and for this reason, we are inviting anyone who has been affected by suicide to consider taking part."

Research partner organisation Hugg was founded by Fiona Tuomey, its chief executive, who asked that anyone affected inform the survey as to how they coped with their loss.

The survey will close at the end of January 2022 and can be accessed online.