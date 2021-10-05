New survey to focus on those bereaved by suicide

The country's first-ever national survey into suicide bereavement is being launched on Tuesday, with researchers hoping the answers will help improve the supports and services needed by the 60,000 people impacted by suicide in Ireland every year.

The survey is being carried out by the Cork-based National Suicide Research Foundation (NSRF) in collaboration with the Suicide Bereavement Charity Hugg (Healing Untold Grief Groups).

With about 500 people taking their own lives in Ireland each year, it is estimated that for every death up to 135 individuals may be affected. According to those behind the survey, more than 60,000 individuals are believed to be impacted by suicide in Ireland annually.

They want to better understand both the short-term and long-term impacts of suicide bereavement, along with the support needs of those impacted by suicide.

The results of the survey are likely to focus on key areas, including:

A better understanding of the psychosocial and mental health impacts of suicide bereavement in Ireland;

Insight into the range of informal and formal supports accessed in Ireland;

Identification of unmet needs and challenges of accessing appropriate and timely supports;

Informing the standardisation and quality of postvention supports available;

Contributing to the general public’s awareness of the impacts of suicide.

According to the NSRF, the findings will influence Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide, such as in identifying gaps in relation to specialised services, informing best practice guidance in terms of outreach and timing of supports, uncovering the barriers to accessing help, providing interventions for under-represented groups, and efforts to reduce stigma and increase public awareness.

The research team is inviting all adults, aged 18 years and over, who have been bereaved or affected by suicide to take part in the anonymous survey. They want to hear from family members, partners and friends, as well as those impacted by suicide within their professional capacity.

The study team also wants to hear from groups that are normally under-represented in research and will be promoting the survey through relevant social media channels over the coming months.

The survey will be available until at least December.

The team behind the survey is based around the National Suicide Research Foundation and School of Public Health, University College Cork, led by Dr Eve Griffin, research fellow.

"This survey is the first of its kind in Ireland," Dr Griffin said.

The voices of those with lived experience of suicide bereavement are all too often missing from research, and their stories are vital in improving how we understand and respond with appropriate supports and services.

"The impacts of suicide can be wide-reaching, and for this reason, we are inviting anyone who has been affected by suicide to consider taking part.

"There will be several important impacts and outcomes from this work. We hope to gain a better understand the wide-ranging impacts of losing someone to suicide. We also hope to identify the unmet needs and challenges to accessing appropriate and timely supports for those who may need it."

Research partner organisation Hugg was founded by Fiona Tuomey, its chief executive, following the death of her 11-year-old daughter Milly by suicide in 2016.

"No one should be left alone to face the devastation of suicide loss, so we asking everyone to tell us about their loss(es) and how they coped," she said.

"We can’t change the past but, we can change the future through our lived experiences. There is hope, please take part in this ground-breaking survey."

