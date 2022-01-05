Rising hospital numbers 'concerning' as 40 Covid-related deaths reported

The rising number of Covid patients in hospital is concerning, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

His comments come as a further 40 Covid-related deaths have been notified in the past week.

This brings the total number of deaths related to the virus to 5,952.

The Department of Health also confirmed 17,656 further cases of Covid-19 this evening.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has topped 900 for the first time since last February.

There are currently 928 patients with the virus in hospital, an increase of 44 since yesterday.

The number of those who are in intensive care is up four in 24 hours to 94.

With the situation in hospitals worsening, Dr Tony Holohan said efforts to follow public health advice remain vital in protecting the health service.

I know that many have sacrificed valuable time with friends and family to protect themselves and the wider community.

"These continued efforts are helping to slow the spread of this virus and will protect many from infection in the next few weeks."

All those over the age of 16 are encouraged to avail of the booster jab as it will protect the majority of people from severe disease.

The CMO said the best way to protect the health sector and those around us is to isolate immediately if symptomatic, minimise social contacts and avoid high risk activities and poorly ventilated environments.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West has shared an informative flowchart for close contacts of Covid-19.

The chart advises close contacts on whether they should self-isolate, when to take antigen tests and when to book a PCR based on their age and if they’re symptomatic.

Overall, the department is urging people to immediately self-isolate if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, to curb the spread.

Number of Covid deaths among healthcare staff rises to 20

Another healthcare worker has died as a result of Covid-19, bringing the total fatalities in the sector to 20 since the start of the pandemic.

The death was recorded in the weekly update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, and is the first such fatality since the week of November 10 last year.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 5,952, the latest figures show.

Of that number, 2,765 (46.5%) were women and 3,187 (53.5%) were men.

Of those who have died with the virus, 5,032 had underlying conditions, 504 did not, and 416 were classified as “unknown”.

The vast majority of deaths – 87.4%, or 5,205 – had been admitted to intensive care, while 12.6%, or 747, had not.

Almost 90% of deaths have been people over the age of 65.

There have been eight deaths among people under 25.

There were 18 fatalities in people aged 25 to 34, with 47 in the 35-44 age cohort, 144 among 45-54-year-olds and 378 in those aged 55 to 64.