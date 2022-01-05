Public Health release helpful flowchart for close contacts of Covid-19

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 11:58
Rebecca Laffan

The Department of Public Health Mid-West has shared an informative flowchart for close contacts of Covid-19 amid what they’ve described as “unprecedented levels of infection in the community across Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary”.

The chart advises close contacts on whether they should self-isolate, when to take antigen tests and when to book a PCR based on their age and if they’re symptomatic.

Overall, the department is urging people to immediately self-isolate if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, to curb the spread.

Preliminary analysis of figures shows that there are currently 1,100 to 1,500 daily Covid-19 cases across the region, surpassing the previous record held this time last year.

Public Health Mid-West say they expect this infection rate to continue for “a number of weeks”, and are appealing to the public to reduce social activity.

Public health officials are dealing with a “significant number” of Covid-19 situations across a range of settings, including nursing homes, long-term care facilities, residential care facilities, special education needs facilities, and vulnerable populations.

Dr Anne Dee, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “If you have any symptoms of cold or flu, no matter how mild, it's likely be Covid-19, and you will need to self-isolate to protect other people around you.

“If you are awaiting antigen tests or PCR tests while symptomatic, continue self-isolating between seven and 10 days, depending on whether you have had a booster or not, or if you have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months. It’s important to remember that testing will not stop transmission; isolation will.

“Omicron is a highly-transmissible variant, and symptoms can range from very mild to severe. As we see more cases, there will be more people with serious disease.” 

