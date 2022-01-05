No further restrictions will be required to get through Omicron wave, ministers confirm

No further restrictions will be required to get the country through the Omicron wave of Covid-19 infection, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet at Government Buildings on Tuesday morning, Mr Ryan sounded an optimistic note but said nothing can be ruled out when it comes to Covid-19.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath also confirmed there is no intention to add restrictions despite the Omicron variant being rampant in Ireland.

Mr McGrath said any Nphet recommendations that come forward will be carefully considered.

"At this point, we are not expecting any recommendations involving the imposition of further restrictions," he said.

Mr McGrath also said the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 is still ahead of us.

"We are coming close to the peak. It could be in the next week or 10 days. Nobody knows for sure."

He added: "Thankfully, all the indications are that the impact on an individual level is not as severe as Delta but there is no room for complacency and we are watching and monitoring the situation in the hospitals very closely."

Those comments came as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals topped 900 for the first time since last February. Some 21,302 new cases of the virus were announced last night, the second-highest daily total to date.

The Cabinet is this morning set to approve the purchase of €90m worth of Covid antiviral pills.

The proposal from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will be considered at the first full Cabinet meeting of the year, which is expected to be dominated by Covid-19.

It is understood that Mr Donnelly is seeking approval for three of these drugs — made by companies Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Merck.

According to the memorandum prepared for ministers, these antiviral pills are being used as a treatment for the disease in people who are high risk and they are said to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89% if given within three days of Covid symptoms.

The company also reported that its drug performs well against the Omicron variant.

The drugs are being examined by the European Medicines Agency, but have not yet been given full approval.

The Government is also expected to discuss reinforcing the message for people to get booster shots, and to urge the public to maintain low social contacts.