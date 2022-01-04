Pharmacists warn of antigen tests shortage

The secretary-general of the Irish Pharmacy Union has warned that there will be a shortage of Covid-19 antigen tests in the country this week as further stocks are awaited.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Darragh O’Loughlin said that pharmacies were running out of antigen tests and some were putting a limit on the quantities of tests that individuals could purchase.

Suppliers were having difficulties, he explained.

It was his understanding that there were orders due into the country later this week, but in the meantime, there would be shortages.

Demand for supply has “soared” beyond production capacity, he said, not just in Ireland, but also in the UK, the US and Australia.

Demand had been phenomenal, he said.

Suppliers were “nudging” prices back up, he said because manufacturers had also increased prices. He denied it was a case of pharmacies “gouging” customers.

At present, those aged between four and 39 who have symptoms of the virus are asked to take antigen tests and not book a PCR test.

The antigen tests can be booked online via the HSE and people are being asked to do three tests on consecutive days.

As the Omicron variant spreads throughout the country, Covid cases reached record levels over the Christmas period with 23,281 cases being confirmed on New Year's Day.

The figure has fallen in recent days with 16,986 cases confirmed on Monday.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has jumped to 884, up from 804.

It comes as the Government insisted it is in the “clear intention” that schools will reopen on Thursday despite strong opposition from teachers’ unions.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the country is in a very different place compared to this time last year because of the vaccination programme which has spared the hospital system from being overwhelmed.

She said Cabinet will hear an update from Education Minister Norma Foley tomorrow but made clear it is the intention that all schools will return as planned.

40777923[/reamdore]