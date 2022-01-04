Primary teachers' union calls for staggered reopening of schools

The Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) has called for the planned reopening of schools this week to be “delayed and staggered” ahead of its meeting today with Department of Health and public health officials.

Citing the unease of members regarding health and safety and expected teacher shortages, the union last night called for “appropriate safety measures” to be put in place, including:

A phased and staggered reopening of schools, prioritising exam classes;

Making antigen tests available for all parents and children;

Speedy rollout of Hepa filters.

“The priority must be that students and school staff can learn and work in an environment where there are appropriate safety measures in place to protect all concerned,” said ASTI president Eamon Dennehy.

The call came as several Cabinet members insisted that children will return to the classroom this Thursday, with Covid-19 hospitalisations at a “stable, if high” number. One minister said:

I think schools will open. Not aware of any country in Europe planning to keep them closed and we’re all in much the same boat.

Meanwhile, senior Cabinet sources say the requirement for asymptomatic close contacts who have booster shots to stay at home is “disproportionate” and “unfeasible”.

Ministers have called on the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to be relaxed.

The three Coalition party leaders will meet tonight to discuss the isolation rules ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

“The thing Nphet need to reconsider is requiring triple-vaccinated close contacts with no symptoms and negative antigens to stay at home,” a senior minister told the Irish Examiner:

It’s disproportionate and is going to knock out huge amounts of the workforce. They were told it was a mistake before Christmas.

While there is a great deal of annoyance within Fine Gael ranks about the restrictions, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his ministers are said to be “OK with the current restrictions for January as long as meeting nobody indoors doesn’t become government advice”.

“It’s what people expect and makes sense to allow hospitals and cases to peak before easing them,” said one minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have continuously adopted a “cautious approach” and backed the public health advice from Nphet.

Speaking privately, Cabinet members said there is a growing sense that, while hospitalisations are up, ICU numbers are at their lowest level in six to eight weeks and while they will rise slowly, they are well below the 130 of a few weeks ago.

“Trolley numbers ... are running at the second lowest in 10 to 20 years at the moment: So, yes, hospitals are under real pressure but no more so than most early Januarys,” said one senior minister.

Ministers hit out at Nphet’s continued reliance on restrictions, with one saying:

Nphet does like restrictions, almost the default action for them, but we already have the toughest [restrictions] in Europe, with the exception of the Netherlands, which is in lockdown. Even there, you can receive two people a day.

The criticism went further from some: “They are not as quick to recommend stuff that works — masks, antigen tests, vaccine boosters,” another said.

Asked to explain the lack of pushback on Nphet’s demands, one minister said it was down to “an abundance of caution and no counterweight from Taoiseach’s office”.

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy has warned of the pressure on the critical supply chain as a result of the high levels of staff being absent from the workforce because of the Omicron variant.

The number of staff absent from work in the food manufacturing and the retail distribution sectors is running at 15%-18%, he said.