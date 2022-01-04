Covid hospitalisations jump to 884 with Omicron cases 'substantially higher' than recorded

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has jumped to 884, up from 804 on Monday.

The latest figures were revealed via the Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub.

As of 11am yesterday, some 93 patients with the virus were in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in hospital has been rising in recent days, as have the daily case totals.

New Year’s Day saw a record daily total with 23,281 cases confirmed.

The figure has fallen in recent days with 16,986 cases confirmed on Monday.

It comes as the HSE’s lead on the vaccination and contact tracing programmes has acknowledged that the number of Omicron cases is “substantially higher” than the levels officially recorded through PCR tests.

Damien McCallion encouraged anyone with a positive antigen test to act as if they had the virus and to follow public health guidance.

Access to PCR testing was “challenging” at present, he said, which was why changes had been introduced for people aged four years to 39.

When asked about the number of people in hospital “with” Covid as opposed to those in hospital “because of” Covid, Mr McCallion said that the clinical feedback he had received was that there were “substantial” numbers in hospital because of Covid.

However, he said that there had been some encouraging signs as Covid hospitalisations had been gradual and he hoped that was a trend that would continue.

Last night, the Department of Health confirmed a further 16,986 cases of the virus had been recorded here. Some 804 patients with the virus were in hospital on Monday, of which 93 were in intensive care.

When asked about a possible shortage of antigen tests in the country, Mr McCallion – who was speaking on Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ's Morning Ireland – said that the HSE had sufficient supplies for the month of January and would continue to monitor the situation.

The Covid adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners described the PCR testing system over Christmas as “a real challenge”.

Dr Mary Favier said that last week had been a very busy time in general practice, saying that out of hours services had been “wall to wall referrals” for PCR tests.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) member said there had been a “large volume” of patients seeking PCR tests. It was “not an ideal way” to run a service “but needs must”, added Dr Favier.

Dr Mary Favier urged the public to be careful as they return to work, college and school this week. File picture:Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

While symptoms for Omicron so far seemed to be milder, it was still too early to say if fewer people were getting sick, she Morning Ireland.

“Thankfully, personally I have not yet had to send someone to hospital. It looks a little bit better, but it is too soon to say.”

Dr Favier urged the public to be careful as they return to work, college and school this week and to continue to observe public health measures such as social distancing and wearing masks.

If anyone had symptoms they should log on to the HSE website to report if they have a positive antigen test result and they would then be referred for a PCR test.

Even if they had a negative result, if they had symptoms people should self isolate and follow the guidelines, she advised.

Meanwhile, SouthDoc has referred 7,142 patients for a PCR test since Christmas Eve.

Dr Gerry Stack, who works for the out-of-hours service, told The Irish Times: “I haven’t met any patient who has been online and been able to get an appointment since the start of Christmas.”

He said some people are not getting texts about PCR test appointments from the HSE until 72 hours after reporting symptoms to SouthDoc.

“As far as I know, the PCR system is maxed out…the system can’t cope. It’s about three days behind,” said Dr Stack.

What are the current measures around Covid testing?

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 is being asked to stay at home and self-isolate.

If you are aged between 4 and 39 and you have symptoms you should take regular antigen tests, and if one is positive you should book a PCR test.

The public is being asked to take three antigen tests on consecutive days.

People who receive repeated 'not detected' antigen tests should still self-isolate for 48-hours after their symptoms have gone.

Antigen tests can be booked via the HSE website.

For those aged 3 or under or 40 or above, the Government has told people to book a PCR test as soon as they notice symptoms.

The isolation period for those who have received their booster (or if you have had your primary vaccinations and a recent confirmed Covid-19 infection) has been reduced to seven days.

The Government has said people can only stop self-isolating after seven days if your symptoms have gone for the final two days of the seven.

For those who have not got the booster, the self-isolation period is still 10 days.