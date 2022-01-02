Government to cut Covid-19 isolation periods to ease pressure on businesses

The Government is set to follow the US in slashing isolation periods for those with Covid-19 as well as close contacts in a bid to ease pressure on businesses facing staff shortages.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that businesses, health, transport and education will come under significant staffing pressures due to the omicron variant. However, the Government is committed to keeping schools, creches and third-level institutions open, he said.

"Right across the economy we will probably be under pressure because the case numbers are so high. In certain areas we will have derogations, for example, the health area, there's always been a derogation for frontline workers.

"The loss if we don't have children back in school in my mind is much larger than any other measure," Mr Ryan said.

Non-essential procedures cut

It comes as several hospitals have curtailed non-essential procedures due to staffing shortages as people are either out having contracted Covid or are isolating as close contacts.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said at least 3,800 healthcare workers are out on Covid-related leave, however, he said he expects this number will go "much higher" in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Ryan suggested that isolation rules could be relaxed to ensure fewer people are out of work.

"I think what we should do and will do is look at the likes the measures that the US have introduced, their Center for Disease Control recognising that that is an issue have adapted some of their measures around close contacts," he told RTÉ's This Week programme.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the US has already shortened the recommended time for isolation and people with Covid-19 should now isolate five days and if they are asymptomatic.

The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of Covid transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.

Close contacts

Additionally, the CDC has now recommended that close contacts who have received a booster do not need to quarantine, but those who have not got a booster still must quarantine for five days.

Mr Ryan said: "I think what we want to do is look at what the international evidence and what the evidence they're basing their call on to see could similar measures help here."

He said the derogation relating to health workers and the fire service has worked very well to date but could "evolve".

Mr Ryan added: "Dr Tony Holohan would obviously be saying if you want to completely avoid any chance of getting Covid then obviously you completely self-isolate, but that's not realistic. I think part of our general public health is also we do have a certain level of socialisation and that's what government set out."

He said hospitalisations are rising but ICU numbers have remained stable, which indicates that the severity of the omicron variant is not as strong as previous variants.