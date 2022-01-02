Over-16s can avail of Covid-19 booster vaccine from today

All eligible people over the age of 16 can avail of their Covid-19 booster vaccine from today.

The booster roll-out has been accelerated as Ireland’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise to record levels daily.

The amount of Covid-19 cases reported over Christmas alone, over 120,000, is more than the total number of recorded cases in 2020.

The HSE is now inviting anyone who’s received their primary course of the Covid-19 vaccine to apply for their booster dose of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine at vaccination clinics.

Appointments are expected to become available for the 16-29 age group in GPs and pharmacies in the coming days.

On New Years Eve, the Government announced a number of changes to the testing requirements for suspected cases of Covid-19.

PCR tests

If you are over the age of 40 and display symptoms of Covid-19, a PCR test is required – this also applies to children aged three and under and healthcare workers.

Those aged between 4 and 39 should book a PCR test if they have symptoms and have recorded a positive antigen test.

Antigen tests

The HSE recommends taking at least two antigen tests per week if you engage in higher risk activities such as multi-household home visits or going to cinemas, theatres, concerts, bars or restaurants.

If you are aged between 4 and 39 and have symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and take regular antigen tests.

Antigen tests can be used if you are a close contact of a person that tested positive for Covid-19.

If the antigen tests repeatedly come up negative, you should still self-isolate for 48 hours after your symptoms have gone.

Antigen tests can be used if you are a close contact of a person that tested positive for Covid-19, are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms of the virus.

Isolation period

If you have tested positive for Covid-19 and have not yet received your booster vaccine dose, then you still need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Those who have received their booster jab more than seven days prior to contracting Covid-19 need to self-isolate for a minimum of seven days from when they began to show symptoms.

You may only stop self-isolating after seven days if your symptoms are gone for the final two days of the seven.

People in this group who are asymptomatic should self-isolate for seven days after receiving a positive test result.

If you are exiting isolation after seven days, you should still be very cautious - limit contacts, wear a mask, avoid vulnerable people and work from home unless it is essential to attend in person