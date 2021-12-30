Mid-West health officials warn cases more than double what they were before Christmas

Mid-West public health officials have warned that the number of daily cases in the region are more than double what they were before Christmas.

Specialist for public health medicine, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, has said "we have yet to see the true impact of Christmas celebrations and the current Omicron wave."

The department expects to see a further significant increase of cases across all age groups in the coming days and weeks due to "the impact of social activity over the holiday period" and the presence of Omicron.

In a statement, it also advised those in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary to "limit social contacts during New Year's Eve celebrations."

Dr Fitzgerald advised anyone who is eligible for a booster vaccine to do so while adding "if you have any doubt that you may have been exposed to Covid-19 through social activity or work, please do not attend any gathering or meet other people this weekend."

On Twitter, Mid-West public health advised people not to rely on antigen tests if they have symptoms.

"Do not rely on the result of an antigen test if you have symptoms.

"A negative antigen test result will not rule out Covid-19.

"If you have a positive test result, self-isolate and arrange a free PCR test."