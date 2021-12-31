Over 5,000 cases of restrictive practices used in mental health services

Some 1,880 people were restrained or secluded across mental health services last year, according to a new report by the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

Seclusion, mechanical restraint or physical restraint should never be regarded as a therapeutic practice, the MHC said.

Some 5,830 episodes of restrictive practices were reported to the MHC from 66 inpatient mental health centres in 2020 – 1,880 people were secluded and/or restrained during that time.

This represented a decrease from 6,741 combined episodes of seclusion and physical restraint, involving 1,796 residents, in 2019.

However, 2020's figures were still higher than when the MHC began reporting on restrictive practices in 2008, when 4,765 episodes of physical restraint and seclusion were reported.

But a significant 21% decrease in physical restraint in 2020 was identified in the report, with 3,990 episodes recorded in 2020, compared to 5,029 in 2019.

Physical restraint was used in 73% of centres in 2020, as opposed to 89% in 2019. 1,211 people were physically restrained in 2020 which was 232 fewer people than in 2019 (1,443).

Seclusion

There were 1,840 episodes of seclusion (keeping a person in a room on their own) involving 699 people in 2020, an increase from 1,719 episodes in 2019. The report also noted that seclusion was used in 41% of centres in 2020 – similar to the previous year – and that there were 243 episodes in 2020 where a person was secluded for more than 24 hours (an increase on 225 episodes in 2019).

A person was secluded for more than 72 hours 74 times in 2020, an increase from 61 episodes in 2019. The average seclusion duration across all approved centres (excluding the Central Mental Hospital) was 14 hours and 12 minutes, while 38% of residents who were secluded were secluded for eight hours or less.

While the use of mechanical restraint was higher in 2020 than in 2019, this practice remains relatively uncommon. Two centres – the Central Mental Hospital and one child and adolescent (Camhs) centre – reported the use of mechanical restraint.

Hand and leg cuffs were used in all of the reported 150 episodes. The MHC took follow-up steps and required the Camhs centre to provide specific assurances about the circumstances and manner in which mechanical restraint was being used there.

The report also examines some of the published activity data from 2008 to 2020 in order to identify trends. While demonstrating a welcome decrease in physical restraint in 2020, the data shows the use of physical restraint remains relatively high and the overall figure in 2020 was higher than the figure for 2008.