Woman, 80s, airlifted to hospital following Donegal collision

A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital by air ambulance after a collision in Co Donegal.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred on the outskirts of Ballyshannon at 2.25pm this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and there were long traffic delays. The road has since reopened.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the woman was taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not yet known.

The collision between a car and a van happened close to the Cavangarden junction for Cashelard.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 2.25pm on Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, in Ballyshannon, County Donegal.

"The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s was taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment of her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

"The road has since reopened fully."

Earlier today, Gardaí appealed to the public to drive carefully following a number of fatalities over the Christmas period.

Four people were killed on Irish roads in the last two days, with a further three in Co. Tyrone.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that hazardous road conditions over the coming days are likely.

"Please slow down and drive at the right speed for the conditions. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and always wear your seatbelt," the spokesperson said.