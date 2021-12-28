State secrets: What we learned from the State papers today

The annual release of State papers from the National Archives has revealed some eye-opening information.

The secret government documents are released every year, and this year documents from 1992 to 1998 are being uncovered.

Records from the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Attorney General have been released by the National Archives.

Here's what's been revealed so far:

State papers reveal jumbo-sized dispute over cost of transporting elephant

When president Patrick Hillery was given a gift of a real elephant in 1979 while on a visit to Tanzania, a diplomatic row broke out between Irish and Tanzanian officials over who should pay the costs of shipping the animal back to Ireland.

The elephant, known as Mimi, was donated to Dublin Zoo in May 1980 and was subsequently given to Southampton Zoo two years later.

State papers reveal Haughey grumbling about venison pâté and trout sauce

Then-Taoiseach Charles Haughey’s reputation as a lover of fine dining came under threat in 1990 when he expressed his displeasure at the quality of the food served at a European Council summit in Dublin in April 1990.

He described the meal as “only of good pub grub standard”, and was particularly underwhelmed by the venison pâté which he described as “a disaster.”

Boris Johnson 'naïve' on politics of the North

Contents of a note marked “confidential”, drafted by the Irish Embassy’s press and information officer, Colin Wrafter after lunch with then-journalist Boris Johnson in London in 1995 described Johnson as a “naïve” commentator on aspects of the politics of Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

At the time Johnson was a political correspondent with The Spectator and columnist with the Daily Telegraph after being recalled from Brussels where he had worked as a correspondent for the Daily Telegraph. Johnson’s politics were recorded by the Irish official as “Thatcherite and Eurosceptic.”

British were 'apoplectic' at US giving visa waiver to Gerry Adams

Confidential Government files revealed the British government’s reaction towards proposals that then-Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams would be permitted to travel to the US for a conference in 1994.

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams

Documents show Irish officials recording that their British counterparts believed there would be “hell to pay” if the visa was granted.

British believed Gerry Adams was on IRA Army Council in 1994

A confidential record of a 1994 conversation between the Irish Ambassador to Britain and a senior official in the British Foreign Office, the UK government believed that Gerry Adams sat on the IRA Army Council.

Referencing the decision of the IRA to announce a ceasefire, the British official refers to Thomas "Slab" Murphy, who is alleged to have been one of the most powerful individuals in the IRA.

Charlie Haughey told British PM unionists lack sophistication

Taoiseach Charlie Haughey told British prime minister John Major that he should not "attribute too much sophistication to the unionists" amid ongoing efforts to bring The Troubles to a close.

British Prime Minister John Major during his visit to Dublin for talks with Irish Prime Minister Charles Haughey.

The comments were recorded in an Irish Government note of a meeting held on Downing Street on June 21, 1991, amid ongoing talks between the four main Stormont parties discussing the future of Northern Ireland.

Haughey branded Gaddafi as 'mad' during meeting with John Major

The Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was branded as “mad” by the then-taoiseach Charles Haughey during a private meeting with the British prime minister, John Major, in 1991.

Mr Haughey warned his British counterpart about Gaddafi’s unstable nature against a background of Libyan support for the IRA.