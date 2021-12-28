Man, 30s, dies in two-vehicle crash in Wicklow

A man has been killed in a road crash involving a car and a bus in Co Wicklow.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm on Monday on the M11 at Ballynabarney.

The driver of the care, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene No other injuries have been reported.

The southbound lane of the M11 remains closed this morning between junction 16 and 17 to allow for a forensic examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Mayo

Earlier in the day, a man died following a crash in Co Mayo.

The crash happened at around 5.40pm on Monday on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar when two cars collided.

The man in his 30s, a passenger in one of the vehicles, received fatal injuries in the crash.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place shortly.

Three men and one woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital following the crash.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai said the road will remain closed overnight, with a forensic examination set to take place on Tuesday morning.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.