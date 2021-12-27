Three dead, one seriously injured in Tyrone crash

Three men in their 20s have died after a two-car crash in Co Tyrone in the early hours of the morning.
PSNI officers say the incident, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the Omagh Road in Garvaghy shortly before 2am.
The three men, all aged in their 20s died at the scene, while a fourth man, also in his 20s, was brought to hospital with serious injuries.
The PSNI said the Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.