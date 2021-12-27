Three dead, one seriously injured in Tyrone crash

Three dead, one seriously injured in Tyrone crash

PSNI officers say the incident, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the Omagh Road in Garvaghy shortly before 2am.

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 10:30
Greg Murphy

Three men in their 20s have died after a two-car crash in Co Tyrone in the early hours of the morning.

PSNI officers say the incident, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the Omagh Road in Garvaghy shortly before 2am.

The three men, all aged in their 20s died at the scene, while a fourth man, also in his 20s, was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The PSNI said the Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.

More in this section

Covid-19 measures announced Taoiseach open to ‘informed debate’ on changing rules for transgender teenagers
Garda stock Man killed in two-car collision in Co Wexford
Garda Man, 20s, found lying on Louth road on Christmas Day in critical condition
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus

Covid case numbers could double before Omicron peaks, says expert

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices