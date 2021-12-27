Man killed, four others injured in two-vehicle crash in Mayo

Man killed, four others injured in two-vehicle crash in Mayo

The road where the accident occurred will remain closed overnight. File Picture: PA

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 22:44
Steven Heaney

A man has died and four other people have been injured in a road traffic crash in Mayo. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-car collision on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar, Mayo at approximately 5.40pm this evening. 

A passenger from one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 30s, received fatal injuries in the accident and passed away a short time later.

His body has been removed to the local mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Four other individuals - 3 men, 1 woman - were taken to Mayo General Hospital for treatment following the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road will remain closed overnight. An examination of the scene will be carried out tomorrow morning by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the N60 at Breaffy at the time of the incident, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Cyclist, 80s, dies after crash in Dublin city

More in this section

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivane has said there was no misuse of public funds in the managment of the Garda College in Temp 'Suspensions have cast a dark cloud': Two of 89 suspended gardaí out since 2016
Budget further delays Tusla and Gardaí electronically sharing child sex abuse disclosures Budget further delays Tusla and Gardaí electronically sharing child sex abuse disclosures
Patrick Bewley death Former Bewley’s boss Patrick Bewley dies aged 77
Gardairoad traffic collisionPlace: Mayo
<p>Diversions were earlier put in place to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but the road has since fully reopened. File Picture</p>

Cyclist, 80s, dies after crash in Dublin city

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices