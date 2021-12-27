Cyclist, 80s, dies after crash in Dublin city

Cyclist, 80s, dies after crash in Dublin city

Diversions were earlier put in place to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but the road has since fully reopened. File Picture

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 20:00
Steven Heaney

A male cyclist has died following a road traffic accident in Dublin this afternoon. 

The man, aged in his 80s, was involved in a collision with a car on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 shortly before 1pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The driver of the car involved in the crash was unharmed.

Diversions were earlier put in place to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but the road has since fully reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak with any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Killeen Road at the time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Budget further delays Tusla and Gardaí electronically sharing child sex abuse disclosures Budget further delays Tusla and Gardaí electronically sharing child sex abuse disclosures
Patrick Bewley death Former Bewley’s boss Patrick Bewley dies aged 77
Man stabbed in St Stephen's Day attack Man stabbed in St Stephen's Day attack
<p>Almost 90 gardaí are currently on suspension from the force, with two members suspended since 2016. Photo: RollingNews.ie</p>

'Suspensions have cast a dark cloud': Two of 89 suspended gardaí out since 2016

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices