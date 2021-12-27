Cyclist, 80s, dies after crash in Dublin city

A male cyclist has died following a road traffic accident in Dublin this afternoon.

The man, aged in his 80s, was involved in a collision with a car on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 shortly before 1pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was unharmed.

Diversions were earlier put in place to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but the road has since fully reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak with any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Killeen Road at the time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.