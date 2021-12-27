Man stabbed in St Stephen's Day attack

Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating a serious assault on St Stephen's Day in which a man was attacked, sustaining stab wounds.

The incident took place in the Balrath Woods area of Burtonstown at around 8pm on Sunday evening, when a man, aged in his 40s, was in his car.

It was approached by two men who then attacked the occupant of the vehicle. He sustained a number of stab wounds.

It is understood that one line of inquiry is that the man may have been due to meet someone at the location, but that instead he was attacked there.

The injured man was later treated at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí in Navan are now investigating, and have asked that any person who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was near the entrance to Balrath Woods, Burtonstown, between 7.30pm–9pm on Sunday, December 26, and who may have noticed any people or vehicles to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users with dash-cam footage who may have been passing the area at this time have also been asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.