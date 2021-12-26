Man, 20s, found lying on Louth road on Christmas Day in critical condition

A man who was found lying on a roadway late on Christmas Day is described to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a road traffic incident that occurred on the Newry Road, close to the Newry Bridge, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

At approximately 11.35pm, emergency services were alerted to reports of a man in his late 20s lying on the roadway.

The man was in a serious condition and was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It is believed that the man was travelling on his black electric pedal cycle in the vicinity of Newry Road prior to the traffic incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage or travelled on the Newry Road between 11.15p.m. and 11.30p.m are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.