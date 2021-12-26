Covid forces Gaiety Theatre to cancel all remaining panto performances 

Legendary Gaiety Panto Dame Joe Conlanoutside the Gaiety Theatre last month. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 14:55
Steve Neville

The Gaiety Theatre has announced all remaining panto performances are to be cancelled due to Covid.

The theatre said in a statement that cancellation of The Little Mermaid was down to “Covid related absences within the production and the rising case numbers nationally”.

The past three days have seen record daily case totals of the virus being confirmed by health officials.

The production had been due to run until January 23 and the Gaiety has apologised to customers for the disappointment the cancellations will cause for lots of families.

“The entire cast, crew and creative involved in this production have poured their hearts and their many talents into this production,” said Caroline Downey, Producer of the Gaiety Panto.

“We want to assure our customers that every effort was made to avoid this situation. The production team have explored every possible avenue to keep this very special show on stage but feel that there is no way that we can proceed as scheduled with certainty.” 

Ms Downey said that the decision was not taken lightly but “is necessary in order to protect this incredible group of people and their families”.

She added: “We hope by acting quickly, we will stop the spread and also give as much notice as possible to families who were planning their trips to the Gaiety this Christmas.” 

The Gaiety said that tickets will be refunded as follows:

  • All purchases made by phone or internet for cancelled performances will be refunded automatically by Ticketmaster.
  • If you purchased via cash, your refund will be available from your point of sale.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has caused chaos with Christmas plans across the country.

Earlier this month, theatre attendances were limited to 50% while no events could take place after 8pm.

