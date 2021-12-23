Omicron more transmissible but poses less risk of hospitalisation than past variants, says study

The Omicron variant appears to cause much less risk of hospitalisation compared to older strains of the virus, studies from the UK and South Africa indicate.

However as Omicron is more transmissible than older variants, health authorities here have warned even a small percentage of higher case numbers becoming severely ill will affect services.

In the week to December 18 there were 33,012 new cases here, up from 29,470 the week before. However on Thursday there were 98 Covid patients in ICU, the lowest number since November 12, among a total of 390 people in hospital, the lowest since October 11.

A University of Edinburgh study found Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation when compared to Delta. In what they said was “early national data” from Scotland, researchers also found a booster offers “substantial additional protection” against Omicron.

However they said Omicron infections was more likely to be re-infections than cases of Delta were.

Imperial College London found a reduced risk of being admitted to hospital of between 40%-45% among cases in England although just 25% risk reduction for spending any time in hospital.

“Overall, we find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalisation for Omicron relative to Delta infections," the study said.

Researchers also found a booster offers “substantial additional protection” against Omicron.

However they cautioned these findings should be “balanced against the larger risk of infection with Omicron”. This is because of reduced protection through vaccines or natural infection, they said.

The Astrazeneca vaccine offers lower protection against hospitalisation with Omicron than mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna), the study found.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa has indicated the risk of being admitted to hospital could be as much as 80% lower than for Delta.

Led by Dr Nicole Wolter, the pre-print study pointed to a high level of previous Covid-19 infections and noted “some of this reduction is likely a result of high population immunity”.

It also said among Covid patients admitted to hospital the odds of being severely ill were not different between people with Omicron or Delta.

"Even at the reduced hospitalisation risk observed, the combined growth advantage and immune evasion properties of Omicron have the potential to lead to very high numbers of admissions to hospital," the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday in an updated Risk Assessment for the variant.

An earlier South African study indicated a 29% lower hospitalisation risk with this variant, led by the Medical Research Council and health insurer Discovery Health.

This also found, while children have a low rate of infection overall, among children infected with Omicron “preliminary data suggests children have a 20% higher risk of hospital admission”.

Separately, the University of Oxford has found a booster of AstraZeneca’s vaccine offers as much protection against Omicron as the initial two doses offered against Delta.

In Ireland, booster shots are seen as a key tool, with reduced contacts and masking. On Thursday 106,000 boosters were given out of 109,000 vaccines, head of the HSE Paul Reid said. He welcomed particularly the University of Edinburgh study, describing the booster findings as “ positive indications”.