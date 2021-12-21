Man charged with murder of Belfast mother-of-four

Man charged with murder of Belfast mother-of-four

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 18-12-2021 Police at the scene of the murder of 30 year-old mum of four, Caoimhe Morgan at Harcourt Drive in north Belfast on Saturday night.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 22:16
Cate McCurry, PA

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Caoimhe Morgan (Family handout)
Caoimhe Morgan (Family handout)

Ms Morgan was murdered at her north Belfast home on Saturday morning.

SDLP MLA for the area Nichola Mallon said after Ms Morgan’s death: “The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman.

“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”


