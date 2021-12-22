Taoiseach 'hopeful' restrictions and boosters will get Ireland through Omicron 

The Taoiseach has said he is "hopeful" that current restrictions and booster success here will be enough to see Ireland through the Omicron wave, despite warnings from the World Health Organization that the "storm" of Omicron will stretch European health systems to the brink.

Mr Martin said the restrictions here will be kept under "constant review", but any changes will depend heavily on data that emerges around the severity of the omicron variant:

We still need more comprehensive data in respect of Omicron and the degree to which high numbers of cases will convert into hospitalisations.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he expects "many twists and turns", as this variant moves "very, very fast".

"On the other hand, people do need some degree of settled horizon, and that's why we were anxious to make it clear that given we made decisions only last Friday, that we give them time to work out and observe their impact, " Mr Martin added.

Asked whether there could be further changes in restrictions next week, he said: "I think I said last week that a week is a long time in Covid. We'll have to see:

The key data we're waiting on is the impact of omicron and its severity.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ruled out any easing of restrictions until at least February: "What we decided as a Government in an effort to get our communications right is that's it is better not to be speculating about review dates or it possibly being eased sooner or tightened because I think that's unfair on people," he said.

Last night, the chief medical officer urged the public to make sure the people they spend Christmas Day with are the only people they meet this week. With the highly-transmissible Omicron variant now accounting for two thirds of cases, Tony Holohan said public health teams are reporting a resulting surge of infection among household close contacts.

He said that means that if there is one positive test in a household "there is a significant chance that others are already infected, even if not yet testing positive".

Dr Holohan added: "This week, try and only meet with the people with whom you will spend Christmas Day:

Keep your contacts as low as possible in order to protect those around you. I know that this is not an easy task for any of us and it can feel very unfair that we continue to ask so much of our young people, particularly at this special time of year.

The World Health Organization's leading official in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference in Vienna that the Omicron variant is already stretching health systems further to the brink across Europe. He urged countries to ramp up vaccination campaigns and introduce additional measures to slow the spread of the variant.

"We can see another storm coming," Dr Kluge said. "Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region. The sheer volume of new Covid-19 infections could lead to more hospitalisations and widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services."

A number of countries have already hardened their restrictions and introduced lockdowns to try to counteract the threat.