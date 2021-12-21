‘Another storm coming’ as Omicron surges in Europe

Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European region’s 53 members, Dr Kluge added, noting that it is already the dominant variant in the UK, Denmark and Portugal
‘Another storm coming’ as Omicron surges in Europe
Children wait with their father as they wait in a line spanning several blocks in order to be tested for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at a Curative testing kiosk outside an elementary school in northwest Washington. The Washington family said they were testing the children as a precaution due to cold symptoms. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 17:42
Associated Press reporters

The World Health Organisation’s leading official in Europe has urged governments to prepare for a “significant surge” in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the Omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries.

“We can see another storm coming,” WHO Europe regional director Dr Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna.

“Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink.”

Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European region’s 53 members, Dr Kluge added, noting that it is already the dominant variant in the UK, Denmark and Portugal.

Last week, 27,000 people died from coronavirus in the region and an additional 2.6 million cases were reported, Dr Kluge said.

Although these cases include all variants, he noted this figure is 40% higher than during the same period last year.

“The sheer volume of new Covid-19 infections could lead to more hospitalisations and widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services,” he said.

Dr Kluge said 89% of those with confirmed Omicron infections in Europe so far reported symptoms common with other coronavirus variants, including cough, sore throat, fever.

The variant has mostly been spread by young people in their 20s and 30s in the region, he added.

Although much remains unknown about Omicron, Dr Kluge said it appears to be more infectious than previous variants, leading to “previously unseen transmission rates” in countries with a significant number of Omicron cases.

In those countries, cases of the variant are doubling every 1.5 to three days.

European governments should keep ramping up vaccination campaigns, introduce additional measures to slow the spread of the variant, and prepare critical infrastructure like health care systems for the coming surge, Dr Kluge said.

Read More

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over Omicron

More in this section

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial
India Animal, Pushkar - 18 Jun 2021 Monkeys blamed for hundreds of puppy deaths captured in India
Virus Outbreak Thailand Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over Omicron
CoronavirusEuropePlace: International
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Jury seeks transcripts of accusers’ claims at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 13
  • 25
  • 26
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices