5,279 new cases as booster jab wait time for people who had Covid reduces to three months

Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 17:29
Niamh Griffin and Caitlín Griffin

A further 5,279 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as new advice issued on Tuesday says people who had the virus need only wait three months before getting a booster.

There are 443 people hospitalised with the virus, down 24 since yesterday. Of these 102 are in ICU. 

Until now the advice in Ireland was to wait six months between having the virus and getting the booster, as it was previously accepted that immune response to the virus ie protection against re-infection remained strong for that long.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said: “The emergence of Omicron has prompted this amendment, specifically the significant concerns we have about the risk of re-infection which is estimated to be approximately five-fold higher with Omicron compared to the Delta strain.” 

He called on eligible people to get the booster which is as of Tuesday open to over-40s, healthcare workers, pregnant women and people vulnerable to the virus.

“Each of us can take actions this week to protect ourselves and our loved ones, even if this means rethinking plans for the Christmas period, especially if you are not yet boosted or vaccinated,” he said.

The change to the three-month gap was advised by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on Tuesday evening. It is in line with that in some other countries.

Taoiseach says Covid restrictions 'under constant review' but Varadkar insists no change until Jan 30

