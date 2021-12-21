Fraud at 15-year high as CSO worries over impact of cancelled 999 calls on crime data

The amount of fraud crime reported to gardaí in the third quarter of this year more than doubled on the same period in 2020, with the number of frauds reported in that quarter the highest since the Central Statistics Office began compiling crime figures in 2006.

However, in its latest bulletin on recorded crime stats, the CSO noted that the quality of the information provided by the gardaí does not meet the standards required of official statistics. The CSO said it is awaiting clarification from An Garda Síochána on the full impact of the cancelled 999 calls controversy.

It said it needs to be made aware of how far back the issue goes, the crime types impacted and “crucially” the estimated numbers of crimes that were not recorded on the Garda Pulse system due to the inappropriate cancellation of 999 calls.

CSO statistician Sam Scriven said: “The premature or improper cancellation of calls on the CAD system may mean that records relating to crimes, which were reported to AGS, were not created on the Pulse system, and are therefore not counted in Recorded Crime statistics.”

Recorded crime data

On the statistics that were published, the total of 13,509 reported cases of fraud, deception and related offences were reported in the year to the end of September, an increase of 72% on the same period 12 months earlier.

This has been largely driven by unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone, the CSO said.

The number of sexual offences increased by 9.5% to 286, compared to last year. However, the number of recorded crimes in a number of other areas fell.

Burglary and related offences were down 36.1% to 4,472, while theft and related offences were down 19.8% to 11,165. Robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were recorded on 376 occasions (down 18.2%) and crimes classified as weapons and explosive offences fell by 461 or 15.2%.

The number of homicides almost halved, from 82 to 42. In the 12 months to September 2020, there were 30,395 public order and other social code offences reported. This fell to 27,374 in the 12 months to September 2021.

The CSO also provided data on the age and sex of recorded crime victims of threats to murder, assault, harassment and related offences.

The number of such incidents reported where the victim was a female aged 60 or over rose by 68% in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year. Men aged 18-29 were victims of such crimes in 896 cases, an increase of 231 on the same period in 2020.

Mr Scriven added: “A total of 516 offences were recorded on Pulse for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Q3 2021. This figure was significantly lower than in previous quarters, reflecting the relatively low level of Covid-19 restrictions compared to earlier quarters.”

The CSO said that it is keeping its statistics on recorded crime in a status of “under reservation” and says it is an indication of the ongoing issues with the quality of underlying data on the Pulse system.

“Data published under this category will provide users with the best information available while clearly identifying the quality issues and flagging where revisions are likely,” the CSO said.