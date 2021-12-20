Status Yellow fog warning remains in place across the country 

A heavy fog enveloped Kilkenny on Sunday evening Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 08:30
Maeve Lee

A fog warning remains in place across the country this morning with motorists warned of reduced visibility and poor driving conditions as a result. 

The Status Yellow warning was issued by Met Éireann and applies to the entire country, remaining in place until 11am this morning.

The forecaster has warned that fog patches will be dense in parts, providing reduced visibilities and poor driving conditions.

The warning came into effect on Sunday night. Fog warnings had also been in place over the weekend.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has reminded motorists to use their fog lights when driving in dense fog and to slow down and leave a safe distance between the vehicle in front of them when driving in such conditions.

Meanwhile, a wet Christmas is more likely than a white one this year as Met Éireann expects light rain on Christmas Eve while Christmas Day will be a mix of showers and dry periods.

Temperatures are set to stay between 5 and 9 degrees on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

As for the weather for the rest of today, it will remain rather dull with mist and fog gradually clearing throughout the morning and just a few bright spells in some places.

Most areas will remain dry, but some patchy drizzle is possible with temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy and mostly dry but there will be some mist and fog in places once again.

Frost may form in some places under any clear spells with lowest temperatures generally of 2 to 5 degrees.

