Police launch murder probe after death of woman
The PSNI has launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 19:07
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police in Northern Ieland are treating the sudden death of a woman in north Belfast as murder.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances after a body was discovered on Saturday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Harcourt Drive.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating her death as murder at this time

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, but I am treating her death as murder at this time.

“A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.”

